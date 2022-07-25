Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSTG. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $26.98. 2,227,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

