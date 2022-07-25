QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Buys C$14,500.00 in Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE – Get Rating) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,408,444 shares in the company, valued at C$494,224.38.

On Friday, May 27th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart bought 50,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,750.00.

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of CVE PORE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,979. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.11.

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) Company Profile

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

