QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) One Day Volume Tops $213.00

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $213.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile
QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.
Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol
