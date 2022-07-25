Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) versus Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Financial Contrast

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and Qutoutiao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.54 -$12.40 million ($0.14) -15.50 Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.05 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.11

Alithya Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alithya Group and Qutoutiao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alithya Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 113.13%. Given Alithya Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -3.54% -8.18% -3.96% Qutoutiao -28.59% N/A -46.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Qutoutiao on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

