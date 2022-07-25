Ravencoin Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $268.28 million and $11.05 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004574 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,850.81 or 1.00043419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

