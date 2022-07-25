Raymond James Trims Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Target Price to $55.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 993.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 81,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 830.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.