Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.29. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The business had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

