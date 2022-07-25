ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,312.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.34 million and approximately $6,312.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,943.18 or 0.99983221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00042361 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00212468 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00240546 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00112826 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004046 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00042158 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004948 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

