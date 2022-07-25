Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($31.92) to GBX 2,800 ($33.47) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.08) to GBX 2,650 ($31.68) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.14) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($32.88) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,727.50.
Relx Stock Performance
RELX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. Relx has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
