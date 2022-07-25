Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($31.92) to GBX 2,800 ($33.47) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.08) to GBX 2,650 ($31.68) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.14) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($32.88) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,727.50.

RELX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. Relx has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

