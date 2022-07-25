renDOGE Market Cap Reaches $200,436.66 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $200,436.66 and $22.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

