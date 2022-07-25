Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tobam raised its position in Repligen by 47.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $201.74 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.03 and its 200-day moving average is $172.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.86.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.