ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

ResMed Stock Down 0.5 %

RMD stock opened at $231.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.19. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,345. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

