Reviewing CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) & Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Rating) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Thinspace Technology and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

CareCloud has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 267.30%. Given CareCloud’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

This table compares Thinspace Technology and CareCloud’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CareCloud $139.60 million 0.46 $2.84 million ($0.62) -6.81

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than Thinspace Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Thinspace Technology and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A CareCloud 4.09% 6.01% 4.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareCloud beats Thinspace Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

