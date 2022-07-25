Reviewing Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nidec and 374Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nidec alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nidec 0 0 1 0 3.00 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nidec 7.18% 11.17% 5.45% 374Water -1,236.83% -40.74% -39.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nidec and 374Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of Nidec shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nidec has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 374Water has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nidec and 374Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nidec $17.09 billion 2.34 $1.22 billion $0.52 32.21 374Water $50,000.00 4,750.54 -$3.16 million N/A N/A

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water.

Summary

Nidec beats 374Water on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nidec

(Get Rating)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products. Its products are used for applications in robotics, IoT products, automotive components, home appliances, logistics/agriculture, information technology, office automation, mobile devices and optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, industrial machinery, and processing/inspection equipment. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About 374Water

(Get Rating)

374Water, Inc. focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.