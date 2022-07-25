Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.00

Shares of Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 51.59 ($0.62), with a volume of 162086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.30 ($0.64).

Revolution Beauty Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £159.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.16.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

