REVV Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One REVV coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $460,916.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

