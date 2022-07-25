Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $57.50

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.50, but opened at $59.41. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 49,632 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have commented on RIO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,550 ($54.39) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($71.73) to GBX 5,800 ($69.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,211.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
