Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $57.50

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.50, but opened at $59.41. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 49,632 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on RIO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,550 ($54.39) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($71.73) to GBX 5,800 ($69.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,211.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

