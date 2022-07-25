Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Rise (RISE) traded up 79.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rise has traded 113.2% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $311,924.79 and approximately $247.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00057256 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 200,714,393 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

