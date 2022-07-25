Rocket Vault (RVF) Market Cap Tops $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017482 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00031648 BTC.
Rocket Vault Coin Profile
Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_.
Rocket Vault Coin Trading
