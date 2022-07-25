Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 57,887 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 57,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

MMP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,689. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.