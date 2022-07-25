Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.96. The stock had a trading volume of 53,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,334. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.03.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

