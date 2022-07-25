Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 93.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4,112.9% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 77.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.58 and its 200 day moving average is $257.20.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

