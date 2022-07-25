Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after buying an additional 261,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $128.59. 81,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,547,939. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

