Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after buying an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after buying an additional 427,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

ADBE stock traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $393.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,097. The firm has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

