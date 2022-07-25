Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.13. 9,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,635. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

