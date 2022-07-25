Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €310.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €310.00 ($313.13) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($311.11) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($126.26) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($174.75) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($232.32) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($176.77) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

VOW3 stock traded down €1.56 ($1.58) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €134.32 ($135.68). 737,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €157.78. Volkswagen has a one year low of €120.56 ($121.78) and a one year high of €213.60 ($215.76). The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.