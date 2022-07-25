Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target to SEK 350

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALFVY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $332.67.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

