Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $58.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FOCS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.04. 9,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

