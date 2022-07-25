Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Price Target to GBX 2,160

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,350 ($28.09) to GBX 2,160 ($25.82) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RTBBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Rathbones Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rathbones Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBBF remained flat at $20.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

