RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RPM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.54. 24,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.28.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

