Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Sabina Gold & Silver Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SBB opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.31. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$0.93 and a one year high of C$1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.44 million and a P/E ratio of -30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.