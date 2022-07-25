Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 215.83 ($2.58).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.74) to GBX 123 ($1.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 269 ($3.22) to GBX 232 ($2.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 120 ($1.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £259.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 276 ($3.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.69.

In related news, insider Alison Morris bought 9,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,399.38 ($23,191.13).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

