Safe Reaches Market Cap of $194.21 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.32 or 0.00043014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $194.21 million and approximately $260,628.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000751 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

