SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $1,013.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,278.58 or 1.00041645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00042035 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00211657 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00234714 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00113413 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004886 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.