Safex Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,940.00 (SFX)

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. Safex Cash has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $10,940.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safex Cash has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Equilibria (XEQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000640 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001191 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Safex Cash Profile
Safex Cash (CRYPTO:SFX) is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 170,010,025 coins and its circulating supply is 165,010,025 coins. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex. Safex Cash’s official website is safex.io.
Safex Cash Coin Trading
