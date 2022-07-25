Saito (SAITO) Market Cap Reaches $11.52 Million

Saito (SAITO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Saito has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Saito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saito has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $548,639.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017812 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001888 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032234 BTC.
About Saito
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Buying and Selling Saito
Receive News & Updates for Saito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.