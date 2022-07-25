Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total transaction of $421,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,160,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $381,662.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $376,947.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $400,867.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $383,663.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.2 %

Salesforce stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.56. 174,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,792. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.44, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

