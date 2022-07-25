SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €146.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($147.47) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($121.21) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($131.31) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($133.33) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($121.21) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($122.22) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €92.06 ($92.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion and a PE ratio of 21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. SAP has a twelve month low of €83.84 ($84.69) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($131.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €99.24.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.