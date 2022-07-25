Savix (SVX) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Savix (SVX) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Savix has a total market capitalization of $62,813.82 and $53.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00004038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Savix Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 157,912 coins and its circulating supply is 73,915 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Savix

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

