Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,544. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

