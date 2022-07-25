Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,615. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19.

