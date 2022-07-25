Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after buying an additional 3,903,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after buying an additional 1,297,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

