Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires 18,741 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 291.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 40,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 56,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 169.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 129,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 81,312 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

BAC stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.90. 604,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,166,102. The company has a market cap of $273.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

