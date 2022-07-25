Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.79. 31,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
