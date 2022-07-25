Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys 4,046 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on META. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.89.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.56. The company had a trading volume of 474,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,577,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

