Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $189,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 612,761 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Hologic by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,215,000 after purchasing an additional 603,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,526 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Hologic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.31. 14,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic



Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.



