Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys Shares of 161,844 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 161,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000. Cadence Bank comprises about 0.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.69. 29,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,167. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.