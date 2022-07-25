Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 9.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.66% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $77,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $228.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.25. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

