Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,182,000 after buying an additional 153,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after purchasing an additional 669,909 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6,144.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,215,000 after buying an additional 2,479,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after buying an additional 248,360 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,341. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.