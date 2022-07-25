Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $346,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

